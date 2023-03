Ceci logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Ceci set up Darnell Nurse for the go-ahead goal at 15:11 of the third period. The helper was Ceci's third through five games in March. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 73 shots on net, 118 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 66 contests overall.