Watch Now:

Ceci notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Ceci snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on Connor Brown's goal late in the third period. The 30-year-old Ceci saw some top-four usage earlier in the season, but he's been limited to the third pairing recently. He's at 19 points, 80 shots on net, 73 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 67 outings this season. With his physical play on the decline this year, Ceci has less appeal in deeper fantasy formats since his scoring hasn't changed much.

More News