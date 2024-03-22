Ceci notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Sabres.

Ceci snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on Connor Brown's goal late in the third period. The 30-year-old Ceci saw some top-four usage earlier in the season, but he's been limited to the third pairing recently. He's at 19 points, 80 shots on net, 73 hits, 95 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 67 outings this season. With his physical play on the decline this year, Ceci has less appeal in deeper fantasy formats since his scoring hasn't changed much.