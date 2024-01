Ceci posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Ceci has three helpers over his last five contests, matching his production from the prior 14 games. The 30-year-old defenseman rarely posts big scoring numbers, but he sometimes gets warm enough to have appeal in deep fantasy formats. For the season, he's at 10 helpers without a goal while adding 41 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 35 appearances.