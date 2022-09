Ceci (hamstring) joined the main training camp group Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Ceci was expected to miss the first three days of training camp but is now back and healthy to get onto the ice with his teammates. After racking up 28 points in 78 games for the club last season, Ceci should be capable of offering solid mid-range fantasy value as a 25-30 point producer this year, though he likely won't feature with the man advantage.