Ceci scored a goal, levied three hits and went plus-4 in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Ceci led the Oilers with 21:26 of ice time in the lopsided contest. He has two goals and two helpers over his last five outings, though that's a bit more offense than he usually produces. The 30-year-old blueliner is at five goals, 25 points, 96 shots on net, 90 hits, 106 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 78 contests overall.