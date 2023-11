Ceci managed an assist, four PIM, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Ceci has two helpers and a plus-4 rating over his last four games. The 29-year-old is up to four assists with a plus-3 rating, 17 blocked shots, 10 hits and 18 shots on net through 16 contests overall. He continues to fill more of a defensive role for the Oilers, though he's just a year removed from a career-high 28-point campaign in 2021-22.