Ceci (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to skate Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Should that hold true, Ceci would be officially out of the virus protocols. If all goes well, the 27-year-old could play Thursday versus the Bruins, though that's not a guarantee just yet. He'd be a welcome addition to an Oilers blue line that has weathered a rough stretch of injuries and illness recently.