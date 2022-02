Ceci notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Ceci set up Derek Ryan for the game-tying goal at 4:12 of the second period, and the Oilers took over from there. The 28-year-old Ceci has a goal and four helpers in his last seven outings. He's remained in a top-four role in head coach Jay Woodcroft's seven-defensemen lineups. Ceci has 15 points, 63 shots on net, 67 hits, 55 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.