Ceci posted an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Ceci entered Friday on an eight-game point drought. He snapped it with a secondary helper on Kailer Yamamoto's first goal of the season midway through the second period. Ceci is a steady source of non-scoring numbers, but his offense will often ebb and flow throughout the year. He's at five points, 30 shots on net, 43 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating with virtually no power-play time, so his fantasy value is limited to the deepest of formats.