Ceci notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Ceci dumped the puck in hard, and Jacob Markstrom couldn't stop it behind the Flames' net. It got to Connor McDavid, who fired in a quick shot for the game-tying goal. Ceci ended a five-game point drought with the helper, which was his third point in nine contests this year. The 28-year-old defenseman has added 10 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-4 rating while logging top-four minutes.