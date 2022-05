Ceci logged an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Ceci helped out on the first of Evander Kane's two goals in the contest. The 28-year-old Ceci snapped his three-game point drought with the helper. The defenseman has been steady in a top-four role with a goal, six assists, 19 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 11 playoff outings.