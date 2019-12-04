The Oilers recalled Cave from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

With Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) on IR and Zack Kassian (back) ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Senators, Cave will serve as the 13th forward for the contest. Cave has accrued five points and a minus-11 rating over 16 AHL games, and he'll likely top out at a bottom-six role with Edmonton if he enters the lineup.