Oilers' Colby Cave: Claimed off waiver wire
The Oilers have claimed Cave off waivers from the Bruins.
The 24-year-old logged a goal and five points in 20 games with Boston this season, but as the team's forward corps gained more healthy options, Cave became the odd man out. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder -- who had been called up by the Bruins after scoring 18 points in 15 games for AHL Providence -- should fill a bottom-six role with the Oilers, a scenario that likely won't deliver much of a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...