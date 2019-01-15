The Oilers have claimed Cave off waivers from the Bruins.

The 24-year-old logged a goal and five points in 20 games with Boston this season, but as the team's forward corps gained more healthy options, Cave became the odd man out. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder -- who had been called up by the Bruins after scoring 18 points in 15 games for AHL Providence -- should fill a bottom-six role with the Oilers, a scenario that likely won't deliver much of a fantasy impact.