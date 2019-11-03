Cave scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Called up from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, Cave made a quick impact as he opened the scoring in the second period by beating Marcus Pettersson wide then cutting to the net and waiting out Matt Murray before tucking the puck home past the sprawling netminder. Cave managed only three goals and eight points in 53 games last year while splitting time between Boston and Edmonton, and his fourth-line assignment won't give the 24-year-old too many more opportunities to hit the scoresheet while he's on the NHL roster.