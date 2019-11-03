Oilers' Colby Cave: Pots first goal in win
Cave scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Called up from AHL Bakersfield on Friday, Cave made a quick impact as he opened the scoring in the second period by beating Marcus Pettersson wide then cutting to the net and waiting out Matt Murray before tucking the puck home past the sprawling netminder. Cave managed only three goals and eight points in 53 games last year while splitting time between Boston and Edmonton, and his fourth-line assignment won't give the 24-year-old too many more opportunities to hit the scoresheet while he's on the NHL roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.