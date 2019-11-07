Oilers' Colby Cave: Sent down to AHL Bakersfield
Cave was demoted to the minors Thursday.
Sending Cave to AHL Bakersfield is a good indication Riley Sheahan (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup ahead of Friday's tilt versus New Jersey. The 24-year-old Cave garnered one goal, two shots and 12 hits in five games with the Oilers this season. While he figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups, Cave figures to play the bulk of his games in the minors this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.