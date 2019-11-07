Cave was demoted to the minors Thursday.

Sending Cave to AHL Bakersfield is a good indication Riley Sheahan (undisclosed) is nearing a return to the lineup ahead of Friday's tilt versus New Jersey. The 24-year-old Cave garnered one goal, two shots and 12 hits in five games with the Oilers this season. While he figures to be atop the list of potential call-ups, Cave figures to play the bulk of his games in the minors this year.