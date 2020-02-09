Oilers' Colby Cave: Summoned to NHL
Cave was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
Cave had a brief NHL stint in December but hasn't appeared in a contest with the big club since November. The 6-foot-1 forward has 20 points in 40 AHL appearances this season and one goal in five NHL games. Both Connor McDavid (knee) and James Neal (ankle) are questionable for Tuesday's game against Chicago; if either can't suit up, Cave could make his way into the lineup.
