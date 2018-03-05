Oilers' Colin Larkin: Inks entry-level deal
Larkin agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Monday.
Larkin was named NEHC Player of the Year in each of the previous two seasons with UMass-Boston. In total, the center racked up 148 points during his four collegiate campaigns. The 24-year-old will likely join AHL Bakersfield for the rest of 2017-18, with his ELC set to kick in next year.
