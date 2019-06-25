Oilers' Colin Larkin: Not qualified by Edmonton
Larkin did not receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Colin is nowhere near the player his younger brother Dylan is, having spent the past season playing in the ECHL after notching only two points over 16 AHL games in 2017-18. It would be very surprising to see the older Larkin ever make an NHL appearance.
