Dach scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Dach finally snapped his point drought and recorded both his first goal and first assist of the 2026-27 campaign. He created Edmonton's second goal before redirecting Ryan Shea's shot to give the Oilers a late third-period lead. The winger also received an opportunity to play alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen after Zach Hyman exited with an upper-body injury. That potential increase in offensive responsibility could boost his fantasy appeal if the lineup adjustment continues.