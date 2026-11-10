Dach (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to play in Wednesday's home clash against the Flyers, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Dach missed each of the Oilers' last two games due to an illness. Prior to his absence, the 23-year-old center posted three goals, four points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and eight blocked shots over 13 appearances this season. Barring any setbacks, he will likely make his return to the team's fourth line in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.