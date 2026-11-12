Dach logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Dach returned to the lineup after a two-game absence due to an illness. The 23-year-old has done fairly well in a middle-six role this season, earning five points, 29 shots on net, 33 hits and 10 PIM across 14 appearances. He's occasionally received power-play time, but with the Oilers' top forwards almost all healthy, he'll have a tough time regaining usage in that role. Dach's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.