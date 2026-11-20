Dach scored the Oilers only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He laid four hits and fired three shots.

Dach tipped a shot from the left wall and the puck deflected off Andrei Vasilevskiy and then Yanni Gourde before finding twine. He's up to 42 hits and 33 shots, along with just four goals and two assists in 17 games this season. Dach is on pace to smash his previous career mark in points, which when coupled with a potential 185 hits makes him a low-risk fantasy pickup for banger formats.