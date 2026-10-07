Dach (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Dach's placement might be retroactive to when he last played in Edmonton's 3-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. He has no points, two PIM, eight hits and three blocks in three outings this season. His injury coincides with the Oilers' acquisition of Filip Hallander, who might draw into the lineup for Edmonton against Anaheim on Wednesday. If Hallander isn't available so soon after being traded, then Mathieu Joseph might play instead due to the spot in the lineup vacated by Dach.