Dach (undisclosed) will likely be in the lineup against the Mammoth on Saturday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

In order for Dach to suit up Saturday, he'll need to be activated off injured reserve, which will clear the way for him to return to the lineup. In his three games prior to getting hurt, Dach failed to register a point while producing five shots, eight hits and three blocks. With Dach back in the lineup, Josh Samanski could be headed to the press box as a healthy scratch.