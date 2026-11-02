Dach scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Dach's first goal was ultimately the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter to seal it. The 23-year-old forward has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last four games, with those three goals and one helper accounting for all of his offense this season. Across 11 outings, he's added 22 shots on net, 24 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating. Dach is currently in a second-line role, which gives him a better chance to produce offense than his previous bottom-six usage did.