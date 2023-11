Brown (groin) will return to the lineup Saturday in Tampa Bay, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Brown has sat out the last five games and gets a big assignment as he will start the game alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line. The Oilers changed coaches during Brown's absence and his (and McDavid's) former junior coach, Kris Knoblauch, has taken over the reins behind the Oilers bench. Brown has yet to pick up a point in nine games this season.