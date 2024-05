Brown recorded an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Brown has a goal and an assist over the last two games, his first time getting on the scoresheet in consecutive contests in all of 2023-24. The veteran winger is up to three points, six shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine playoff outings. Brown's recently solid play has helped him maintain a spot in the lineup over Corey Perry.