Brown (undisclosed) took warmups and is expected to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Stars on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Brown was labeled a game-time decision earlier Wednesday after missing some practices in the Oilers' down time between the second round and the Western Conference Finals. He should slot into his usual middle-six role. He has seven points through 11 playoff games so far.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Considered game-time decision•
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Three points in Game 6 win•
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Pots pair of goals in Game 3 win•
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Scores again in Sunday's win•
-
Oilers' Connor Brown: Deposits empty-netter Friday•