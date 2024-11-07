Brown logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Brown's first assist and second point of the campaign. The 30-year-old helped out on a Brett Kulak tally in the second period. In addition to his lack of offense, Brown has 27 shots on net over 14 games, but he's added just two hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while playing in a bottom-six role. He's more of a defensive forward for the Oilers, and it's unlikely he'll score enough to be considered in the vast majority of fantasy formats.