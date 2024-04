Brown posted an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Brown set up a Mattias Ekholm goal in the first period. The 30-year-old Brown was scratched from Saturday's win over the Ducks, but he's been playing fairly regularly even with the Oilers' efforts to beef up their depth at the trade deadline. The winger has five points over his last eight games, accounting for half of his offense through 62 appearances on the year.