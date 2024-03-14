Brown scored a goal on his lone shot in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Brown finally got into the goal column in Wednesday night's victory, deflecting an Evander Kane feed past Darcey Kuemper in the third period for his first tally in 55 games with Edmonton. It's certainly been a disappointing campaign for the 30-year-old Brown -- he came into the contest with just one point in his previous 18 games. He now has six points (one goal, five assists) on the campaign while working primarily on the OIlers' third line.