Brown scored the game-winning goal in the extra period of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Brown notched the game-winner on a one-timer following the feed from Connor McDavid. The 31-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 21 assists and 77 shots on net across 53 games this season. Following a 10-game drought without a point, Brown has tallied two points in his last four contests. He is well clear of his 14-point debut season with Edmonton a year ago but has work to do if he wants to get back to 30-40 point form.