Brown logged a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Brown set up Mattias Janmark's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Over the last three games, Brown has a goal and two assists, stepping up as a solid depth scorer for the Oilers. He's at four points, six shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff appearances in a bottom-six role.