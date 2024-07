Brown inked a one-year, $1 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Brown will take a significant pay cut from the one-year, $4 million deal he played on last season in order to remain with the Oilers. For the Cup contenders, the 30-year-old winger certainly offers plenty of value as a bottom-six penalty killer, but he won't provide much in terms of fantasy production considering he managed just 12 points in 71 regular-season tilts last year.