Brown notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Brown's helper was his first point in nine games in January. He created a rebound for Dylan Holloway to bury for the Oilers' fourth goal. Brown is unlikely to see more than bottom-six usage until his offense is more reliable. For the season, the winger has just four assists with 65 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 36 outings.