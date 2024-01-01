Brown posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Brown has a pair of helpers over his last three games, though he remains in a bottom-six role. The winger helped out on the first of Warren Foegele's two tallies in the second period. Brown's up to three assists over 27 contests this season, and he's added 43 shots on net and a minus-8 rating. Fantasy managers who selected him as a sleeper for his junior history with Connor McDavid can let Brown go if they haven't already found a more productive depth forward.