Brown notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Brown has six helpers over his last six outings. He's been listed on the top line for a few games now, but his 19:24 of ice time Saturday made it look like more than just an on-paper designation. That makes Brown an interesting option in fantasy. He's at 19 points, 55 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 appearances while seeing nothing more than traces of power-play time. If he continues to see top-line usage, he needs to be rostered in many fantasy formats, as any proximity to Connor McDavid is a good thing for most players.