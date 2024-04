Brown logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Brown has three points over his last seven contests despite still seeing fourth-line minutes. The winger is at 12 points, 105 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating through 68 outings overall. Brown's lack of offense has kept him out of the equation for fantasy for most of the season, but he could be a solid DFS budget target for Monday's game versus the Sharks.