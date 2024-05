Brown logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

The helper was Brown's first point in four playoff contests, and he's added two hits and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old has been limited to fourth-line minutes, which has given him few chances to contribute. Brown could be at risk of losing his spot in the lineup once Adam Henrique (ankle) is able to return.