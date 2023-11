Brown produced an assist in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Brown set up Evander Kane's first-period tally. The helper was Brown's first point of the season, though he missed six games with a lower-body injury that may have been hampering him before his absence. He's contributed 17 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-6 rating through 14 appearances, and while he's in a top-six role, fantasy managers may want to wait for his offense to steady before trusting him on their rosters.