Brown scored two goals on three shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Brown got the Oilers on the board early in the second period and then secured the win with his second goal of the game at 19:39 of the third. Injuries have greatly impacted the Oilers' forward depth, but Brown was able to check in on the top line in Connor McDavid's (lower body) return. Brown has three goals over his last four contests and is up to 11 tallies, 28 points, 111 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 78 appearances.