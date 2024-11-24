Brown logged two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Brown had been limited to just one helpers over his prior six outings. He had a hand in goals by Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse in the first period, with the latter's tally being of the shorthanded variety. Brown is up to seven points, 41 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances. He's mainly been in the bottom six, but he played on the second line Saturday and could stick there for a while after finding some success.