Brown (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against Florida for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Brown missed the final two games of the Western Conference Finals due to an undisclosed injury. He was set to return from that before his availability was briefly thrown back into question after he missed Tuesday's practice due to his illness. The 31-year-old is projected to serve in a bottom-six capacity, while Viktor Arvidsson is likely to be a healthy scratch after playing during Brown's absence.