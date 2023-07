Brown signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Oilers on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Brown played just four games with Washington last season before tearing his ACL in October. The 29-year-old winger has some modest offensive upside, posting 35-plus points in his previous three seasons in Ottawa. If healthy, Brown should be in the mix for a middle-six role with Edmonton this year.