Brown has gone 11 games without a point.

Brown has 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in that span, yet he's still maintained his place in the lineup over Sam Gagner. The 30-year-old Brown has been unable to jump-start his offense this season. He's at four assists, 79 shots on net, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 47 outings. With the Oilers fully healthy, Brown is unlikely to escape the fourth line any time soon.