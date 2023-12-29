Brown provided an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Brown went 10 games without a point prior to Thursday, which also included a one-game absence as a healthy scratch. The 29-year-old winger, who missed nearly all of last season with an ACL injury, has not found his scoring touch in his first year with the Oilers. He's at two assists, 38 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 25 appearances. Brown may lose his place in the lineup once Sam Gagner (undisclosed) and Dylan Holloway (lower body) are able to return.