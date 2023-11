Brown (knee) will not be available versus Seattle on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Brown will be out of action for his sixth straight game due to his lingering knee problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old winger wasn't exactly lighting it up, having failed to record a point in nine games to open the season. The Toronto native was averaging 1:05 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch but was still unable to write his name on the scoresheet.