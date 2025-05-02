Brown scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Brown set up goals by linemates Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, then finished the scoring with a buzzer-beating empty-netter to fend off the Kings' late push. Brown produced five points 10 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating over six contests in the first round. He's still filling a depth role, and with the Oilers finding success with their current line combinations, it's unlikely Brown gets moved around to start the second round against the Golden Knights.