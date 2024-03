Brown tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 8-3 victory over the Sabres.

Both of Brown's points came late in the third period Thursday, setting up a Ryan McLeod tally before extending Edmonton's lead to 8-3 with just nine seconds remaining in the contest. After going 54 games without a goal to start the season, Brown now has two in his last three contests. He's up to eight points (two goals, six assists) through 57 games while skating primarily in a fourth-line role.