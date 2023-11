Brown (undisclosed) is skating on his own Thursday, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Brown has missed the last two games and is not skating with the main group of Oilers. He has yet to pick up a point in nine games with the Oilers this season. The Oilers will owe Brown $3.25 million in bonuses if he plays 10 games this season and you have to wonder if this could be the reason he is not in the lineup.